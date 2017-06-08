Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vision of the internet of things is that individual objects of everyday life such as cars, roadways, pacemakers, wirelessly connected pill-shaped cameras in digestive tracks, smart billboards which adjust to the passersby, refrigerators, or even cattle can be equipped with sensors that can track useful information about these objects.

As market players compete to realize the huge economic potential offered by the Internet of Things, we have seen a flurry of M&A activity in this domain. Google's $3 billion plus acquisition of Nest, and Qualcomm's $2.5 billion acquisition of CSR are the biggest transactions in this domain yet.

Industries are majorly spending on monitoring their supply chain, premises, products and customers. There is a huge wave of variance across the vertical industries when it comes to IoT adoption. Industries like manufacturing, transportation, media & entertainment etc. are having some of the highest IoT Spend as a percentage of their annual revenue. While Service Providers are best positioned to build out horizontal platforms for IoT that is not enough for an end-to-end offering in a specific vertical. IoT will require specialized vertical services based on the market being addressed.

On other hand, security demand in the IoT age surpass and impact conventional categories of IT security, physical security and IT/operational technology (OT) security. IoT security now signifies how the various strata's of security must work simultaneously to secure data, protect devices and users, and provide a privacy, transparency and secure experience.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Internet of Things -Building Blocks of the Ecosystem

1.1. Architecture

1.2. Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies

1.3. Internet of Things (IoT) Applications

1.4. Security and IoT

1.5. Features of Internet of Things (IoT)



2. Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) Market, 2020

2.1. Worldwide Sensors/Actuators Market

2.2. Number of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

2.3. Worldwide Internet of Things Market Installed Base and Revenues, By Geography Breakdown

2.4. Worldwide Internet of Things - Endpoints Forecast, 2015

2.5. Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) - Services Forecast, 2015

2.6. Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms Market

2.7. Internet of Things Market - Key Challenges

2.8. Choosing the Right Internet of Things (IoT) platform to build an IoT solution



3. Internet of Things (IoT) Adoption by Verticals

3.1. Automotive

3.2. Banking and Financial Services (BFS)

3.3. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

3.4. Energy

3.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.6. High Tech

3.7. Industrial Manufacturing

3.8. Insurance

3.9. Media and Entertainment

3.10. Retail

3.11. Telecommunications

3.12. Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

3.13. Utilities



4. Country In-Sights

4.1. China

4.1.1. Smart Cities

4.1.2. Telecom Players Showing Interest

4.1.3. Wearables

4.1.4. Connected Cars Accelerate

4.1.5. Electric Bicycles

4.1.6. Connectivity Challenges

4.1.7. Competition Brewing Up

4.1.8. Hub for IoT Manufacturing

4.1.9. Internet Plus

4.2. Germany

4.2.1. High-Tech Strategy 2020

4.2.2. High-Tech Strategy 2020 Action Plan

4.2.3. Embedded Systems Market in Germany

4.2.4. Cyber Physical-Systems (CPS) 2020 in Germany

4.2.5. ICT 2020: Research for Innovations - It Systems For Industrie 4.0

4.2.6. Autonomics for INDUSTRIE 4.0

4.2.7. RES-COM

4.2.8. Recent Developments

4.3. India

4.3.1. IoT Policy 2015

4.3.2. Vertical Specific Opportunities

4.3.3. Recent Developments

4.4. Japan

4.4.1. Wearables Market

4.4.2. Recent Developments

4.5. Singapore

4.5.1. Smart Nation

4.5.2. Smart Logistics

4.5.3. Smart Homes

4.5.4. Smart Health-Assist

4.5.5. Recent Developments

4.6. South Korea

4.6.1. Internet of Things (IoT) Demand going Up

4.6.2. Recent Developments

4.7. United States



5. Emergence of New Business Models with IoT and Future Outlook

5.1. Future Outlook - 2020



6. Key Internet of Things (IoT) Enabling Technologies

6.1. Internet of Things (IoT) Security

6.2. Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics

6.3. Internet of Things (IoT) Device (Thing) Management

6.4. Low-Power, Short-Range IoT Networks

6.5. Internet of Things (IoT) Processors

6.6. Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems

6.7. Low-Power Wide-Area Networks

6.8. Event Stream Processing

6.9. Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms

6.10. Internet of Things (IoT) Standards and Ecosystems



7. Internet of Things (IoT) Services Competitive Landscape

7.1. Accenture

7.2. Atos

7.3. Cognizant

7.4. Dell Technologies

7.5. Harman Technologies

7.6. IBM

7.7. Infosys

7.8. Tata Consultancy Services

7.9. Tech Mahindra

7.10. Unisys Corp.



8. Internet of Things (IoT) Emerging Players

8.1. Axiros

8.2. Ayla Networks

8.3. Concirrus

8.4. Sansa Security

8.5. Sigfox



