Jackpotjoy plc: Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, June 8, 2017

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE:JPJ), (the "Company"), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world,is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 7 June 2017, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes % of Vote Votes % of Vote Votes Votes Resolution 1: To receive the directors' annual report and accounts 25,789,861 100.00 0 0.00 25,789,861 600 Resolution 2: To appoint BDO LLP as auditors 25,701,520 99.36 166,166 0.64 25,867,686 600 Resolution 3: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors 25,633,381 99.39 156,480 0.61 25,789,861 600 Resolution 4: To elect Neil Goulden as a director 25,726,302 99.75 63,259 0.25 25,789,561 900 Resolution 5: To elect Andrew McIver as a director 25,703,418 99.67 86,143 0.33 25,789,561 900 Resolution 6: To elect Keith Laslop as a director 25,238,276 98.22 458,194 1.78 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 7: To elect Nigel Brewster as a director 25,665,014 99.88 31,456 0.12 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 8: To elect David Danziger as a director 19,621,505 76.36 6,074,965 23.64 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 9: To elect JÓ§rgen Nordlund as a director 25,609,507 99.66 86,963 0.34 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 10: To elect Paul Pathak as a director 20,092,648 78.19 5,603,822 21.81 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 11: To elect Jim Ryan as a director 25,674,514 99.91 21,956 0.09 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 12: To elect Colin Sturgeon as a director 25,693,370 99.99 3,100 0.01 25,696,470 93,991 Resolution 13: To authorise the directors to allot shares 25,142,506 97.84 554,264 2.16 25,696,770 93,691 Resolution 14: Special resolution to authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital 25,638,270 99.78 56,800 0.22 25,695,070 95,391 Resolution 15: Special resolution to authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital 25,166,862 97.94 528,208 2.06 25,695,070 95,391 Resolution 16: Special resolution to authorise the purchase of own shares 25,789,061 99.99 1,400 0.01 25,790,461 0 Resolution 17: Special resolution to authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice 25,367,187 98.72 330,183 1.28 25,697,370 93,091

* Resolutions 14 to 17 were proposed as special resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

The Board of Jackpotjoy plc (the "Board") has noted the portion of votes against the re-election of David Danziger and Paul Pathak as Directors of the Company.Neil Goulden, Chairman of the Company, commented: "Paul and David are active and valuable members of our Board who have played an integral role in the transformative London listing of the Company and continue to make valuable contributions to the Board during this period of change for the Company, particularly in light of the ongoing listing of the Intertain exchangeable shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the associated regulatory requirements. I have appreciated their input on these and other matters and look forward to continuing to work with them as we complete our transition to the UK. We value the feedback of all our shareholders, and we will continue to engage with our shareholders and other stakeholders on matters relating to our corporate governance, which we take very seriously. Pending the conclusion of the exchangeable share structure, the Board will evaluate its composition and appointment of new UK-based Directors as necessary."

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 73,836,099 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 73,836,099.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (http://www.intercasino.com), Costa (http://www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (http://www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (http://www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (http://www.starspins.com) and Botemania (http://www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

