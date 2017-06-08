sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Jackpotjoy plc: Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jackpotjoy plc (LSE:JPJ), (the "Company"), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world,is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 7 June 2017, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution                For                    Against           Total      Withheld
                       No. of                    No. of                No. of     No. of
                       Votes      % of Vote      Votes   % of Vote     Votes      Votes

    Resolution 1: To
    receive the
    directors' annual
    report and
    accounts            25,789,861    100.00           0      0.00   25,789,861        600

    Resolution 2: To
    appoint BDO LLP as
    auditors            25,701,520     99.36     166,166      0.64   25,867,686        600

    Resolution 3: To
    authorise the
    audit and risk
    committee to
    determine the
    remuneration of
    the auditors        25,633,381     99.39     156,480      0.61   25,789,861        600

    Resolution 4: To
    elect Neil Goulden
    as a director       25,726,302     99.75      63,259      0.25   25,789,561        900

    Resolution 5: To
    elect Andrew
    McIver as a
    director            25,703,418     99.67      86,143      0.33   25,789,561        900

    Resolution 6: To
    elect Keith Laslop
    as a director       25,238,276     98.22     458,194      1.78   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 7: To
    elect Nigel
    Brewster as a
    director            25,665,014     99.88      31,456      0.12   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 8: To
    elect David
    Danziger as a
    director            19,621,505     76.36   6,074,965     23.64   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 9: To
    elect JÓ§rgen
    Nordlund as a
    director            25,609,507     99.66      86,963      0.34   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 10: To
    elect Paul Pathak
    as a director       20,092,648     78.19   5,603,822     21.81   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 11: To
    elect Jim Ryan as
    a director          25,674,514     99.91      21,956      0.09   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 12: To
    elect Colin
    Sturgeon as a
    director            25,693,370     99.99       3,100      0.01   25,696,470     93,991

    Resolution 13: To
    authorise the
    directors to allot
    shares              25,142,506     97.84     554,264      2.16   25,696,770     93,691

    Resolution 14:
    Special resolution
    to authorise the
    disapplication of
    pre-emption rights
    in respect of 5%
    of the Company's
    issued share
    capital             25,638,270     99.78      56,800      0.22   25,695,070     95,391

    Resolution 15:
    Special resolution
    to authorise the
    disapplication of
    pre-emption rights
    in respect of an
    additional 5% of
    the Company's
    issued share
    capital             25,166,862     97.94     528,208      2.06   25,695,070     95,391

    Resolution 16:
    Special resolution
    to authorise the
    purchase of own
    shares              25,789,061     99.99       1,400      0.01   25,790,461          0

    Resolution 17:
    Special resolution
    to authorise the
    calling of a
    general meeting at
    short notice        25,367,187     98.72     330,183      1.28   25,697,370     93,091

* Resolutions 14 to 17 were proposed as special resolutions requiring a 75% majority.

The Board of Jackpotjoy plc (the "Board") has noted the portion of votes against the re-election of David Danziger and Paul Pathak as Directors of the Company.Neil Goulden, Chairman of the Company, commented: "Paul and David are active and valuable members of our Board who have played an integral role in the transformative London listing of the Company and continue to make valuable contributions to the Board during this period of change for the Company, particularly in light of the ongoing listing of the Intertain exchangeable shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the associated regulatory requirements. I have appreciated their input on these and other matters and look forward to continuing to work with them as we complete our transition to the UK. We value the feedback of all our shareholders, and we will continue to engage with our shareholders and other stakeholders on matters relating to our corporate governance, which we take very seriously. Pending the conclusion of the exchangeable share structure, the Board will evaluate its composition and appointment of new UK-based Directors as necessary."

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 73,836,099 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 73,836,099.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (http://www.intercasino.com), Costa (http://www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (http://www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (http://www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (http://www.starspins.com) and Botemania (http://www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:
Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7812 142118
jholden@jackpotjoyplc.com

Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jackpotjoygroup.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com



© 2017 PR Newswire