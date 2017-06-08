Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - BTV-Business Television explores high performing companies that made the TSX Venture 50 List: Full Episode





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/btv-ep-317/

On BNN Sat June 10 & Sun June 11, 2017 - on national TV, BTV-Business Television highlights industry experts and companies who earned a spot on the TSX Venture 50:

Michael Kousaie, Head of Business Development Technology, TMX Group, on how the Top 50 TSX Venture List is broken down. Video

Cordoba Minerals (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) - high grade copper-gold mineralization in Colombia with Robert Friedland. Video

Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) - reinventing social media by combining it with live streaming and e-commerce. Video

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIT) - transitioned from gold exploration to full on development in the Yukon. Video

Golden Arrow (TSXV: GRG) - their silver discovery attracted a joint venture partner with mining major Silver Standard. Video

Nexoptic (TSXV: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) - proving up their one of a kind lens technology. Video

Gerardo Del Real, Editor, Resource Stock Digest Premium on positioning yourself well to capture gains. Video

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday June 10 @ 8:00pm, Sunday June 11 @ 9:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 10 @ 8:00pm, Sunday June 11 @ 9:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV seatback Business Channel

U.S. National: Biz Television Network - Sun June 18 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat June 24 @ 9:00pm PST

To Be Featured on BTV - Business Television

Contact: (604) 664-7401x 3 info@b-tv.com

To receive news click here to Subscribe.