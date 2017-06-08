EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, ended April 30, 2017, prior to market open on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the following day, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results.

Interested parties may participate on the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4326 or (412) 317-9264. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10108884, through June 21, 2017.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Stores, Bashas, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Roche Brothers, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, Food Town, Sam's Club, HyVee, Topps, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, Driscolls, MDI, SuperValu, Monterey Provisions, Burris and C&S. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

Contact:



Carl Wolf

Chairman and CEO

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

Stock Symbol: MMMB

973-985-0280



