

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is not happy with the White House response to Wednesday's terrorist attack in Tehran, going so far as to describe a statement by President Donald Trump as 'repugnant.'



'Repugnant WH statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients. Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship,' Zarif said in a post on Twitter.



The comment from Zarif comes as Iran blames U.S. ally Saudi Arabia for the attack by gunmen and suicide bombers that killed at least 13 people in the Iranian capital.



Following the attack, a statement from Trump said the U.S. grieves and prays for the victims but pointed to Iran's alleged sponsorship of terrorism.



'We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times,' Trump said.



He added, 'We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.'



