Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2017-2021 - Rise in Robotic Material Handling & Increase in Line Speed and Efficiency - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, software, maintenance and services. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in line speed and efficiency. Generally, when products are manually handled, the lead time increases compared with automation. More lead time results in less production and revenue loss. A toolmaker Formenbau Kellermann GmbH (Neumarkt, Germany) reduced the lead time for handling and packaging by almost 20% with the help of a palletizing system.

One trend in the market is rise in robotic material handling. Automation is an ideal solution to reduce maintenance cost considerably. All OEMs are concerned about the return on investment (ROI) on automation equipment employed in the industrial operation.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high installation cost. The cost of a palletizer or a depalletizer equipment ranges from $1,09,000 to $2,36,800. Thus, investing such an amount only for packaging goods can be a barrier to adoption. Especially for small businesses, this investment becomes a major obstacle. The palletizing system consists of a palletizing robot, custom end of arm tooling, infeed and outfeed conveyor, pallet dispenser, safety fence, and HMI.



Key vendors



ABB

Columbia Machine

FANUC

KUKA

Ouellette Machinery Systems

Other prominent vendors



A-B-C Packaging Machine

Adept Technology

American-Newlong

Arrowhead Systems

BEUMER Group

Brenton

C&D Skilled Robotics

Conveying Industries

Chantland MHS

Emmeti

Intelligrated

Krones

Möllers Group

Nachi Robotic Systems

Schneider Packaging Equipment



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



