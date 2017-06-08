SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --3DX Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: DDDX) 3DX Industries Inc., (the "Company" or "3DX"). 3DX Industries Inc. announced today that CEO Roger Janssen has successfully negotiated the return of 3 million shares of 3DX stock for return to treasury.

Earlier this year, the Company issued 5 million shares to settle certain aged debt arising from transactions in fiscal 2013. Subsequently, in order to forward the Company's directive to bring new growth capital into the business, 3DX CEO Roger Janssen began negotiations with the debtor to reduce the total shares issued for this aged debt. In keeping with the 3DX mandate of limiting shareholder dilution, 3DX CEO Roger Janssen was able to successfully negotiate the return of 3 million shares from the original 5 million issued from this third party debtor and the shares will be returned to treasury.

3DX President and CEO Roger Janssen, commenting on this successful conclusion, stated, "We believe our current share price is highly undervalued and we are working diligently to bring awareness of 3DX to the investment community. Our third party debtors agreed and are returning these shares to assist the Company with its efforts to bring new growth capital. Management will remain diligent in its efforts to secure a financing to expand operations but will not be entering into any type of toxic financing arrangements that would negatively affect the company."

Management is continuing to work towards updating its financial reporting obligations and expects to file updated reports in the coming weeks to bring the Company fully current on the OTC Markets.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and subtractive manufacturing options as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com.

