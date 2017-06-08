Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "FSPL UK Small Satellite Market Assessment" report to their offering.

The FSPL UK Satellite Market Assessment consists of three main chapters that, together, will survey the current satellite market; study the influential industrial factors and market forces that will shape the future satellite market; and, finally, forecast the market to the year 2036. Inside the report are sections that structure the satellite market in terms of payload mass, orbit altitude inclination and satellite application. In doing so, the relevant persuasive forces were identified, which led to a commercial understanding of the market trends; these identified forces included areas such as satellite component miniaturisation and technology evolution, alongside regulatory constraints and economic support. This was supplemented by upcoming satellite constellations and projects within the industry.

The accompanying datasheets outline the numerical forecast data that describes the future satellite market. The datasheets detail the number of satellites that are expected to be delivered between 2017 and 2036. The numerical data is segmented by the satellite weight classifications specified by the Federal Aviation Authority Office of Commercial Space Transportation. The volume of payloads is ranged by three market perspectives that are varied by the influential forces and industrial factors within the market; these perspectives include a Potential, Baseline and Pessimistic outlook on the industry. The main substantial market forces are also provided to validate tabulated numerical data herein.

Report Scope

Small Large Payload Volume Forecast 2012-2036

Volume Forecast 2017-2036

Payload Survey and Potential Forecast 2001-2036

Payload Survey and Baseline Forecast 2001-2036

Payload Survey and Pessimistic Forecast 2001-2036

Key Topics Covered:

Historical Analysis

1 Introduction

2 Dataset Description

3 Structure of the Analysis

4 Individual Payload Assessment 2012-2016

5 Altitude Demand Assessment

6 Payload Applications and Inclinations

7 Conclusion

Future Market Growth Factors

1 Introduction

2 Application Categories

3 Technological Development

4 Conclusion

Market Forecast Structure

1 Historical Analysis

2 Market Forecast

3 Orbit and Inclination Segmentation of Mass Classes

4 Conclusion

5 Bibliography

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dpxj7/fspl_uk_small.

