ML Capital Group, Inc.: ML Capital Group Sponsors James Roswell Quinn's Keynote to Launch Veterans Rally at South East Cannabis Conference in Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / ML Capital Group (OTC PINK: MLCG) today announced the sponsorship of James Roswell Quinn, speaker and author of Love-Based Leader, as the keynote speaker for a rally to support U.S. Military Veterans on June 10th at the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo (SECC Expo) at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center.

The rally begins at 9:30 a.m. and Quinn's address will honor, support, and show gratitude to those who have served our Country. Admission for active military and veterans is free. Quinn will also be speaking on Sunday, June 11th and will inspire guests by sharing his experience with cannabis and as a caregiver in his wife's MS treatment.

"Veterans and their families are in dire need of alternative medications and therapies to treat PTSD, chronic illnesses and conditions that opioid medications can't control or improve," says CEO, Kevin Bobryk. "ML Capital Group is proud to honor veterans by making James Roswell Quinn, available as a Keynote Speaker for the SECC Expo."

James Roswell Quinn is an international public speaker, success coach, leadership trainer, author of, "The Love-Based Leader," a contributing-author for Steven Sieden's book about Buckminster Fuller (A FULLER VIEW), the co-author of SPEAKING OF SUCCESS (with Ken Blanchard, Stephen Covey, and Jack Canfield), and an accredited facilitator of Emotional Intelligence AT WORK™. He has shared the speaker's platform with Earl Nightingale, Jim Rohn, Mark Victor Hansen, Alexander Everett, "Father of the Human Potential Movement," and many others.

The Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo is one of the most exciting professional and educational medical cannabis conferences in the Southeast United States that Cannabis industry has ever seen. It is an event where individuals interested educating themselves about Cannabis can learn from industry experts.

