3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.
The scope of the report encompasses the major types of 3D cell culture that have been used, as well as the major applications being developed by industry, academic researchers and their commercialization offices, and government agencies.
It analyzes current market status, examines future market drivers and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technology developments, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other influential factors such as screening strategies for pharmaceuticals have also been included.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Information on 3D technologies, with a focus on representative platforms, including cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, and other platforms.
- Value-chain analysis at the following levels: key innovation or founding intellectual property, prototyping, beta testing, and research collaborations or relationship building.
- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Alpco
- Applikon Biotechnology
- Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
- Biogelx Ltd.
- Bioinspired Solutions
- Biotime Inc.
- Biovision Inc.
- Cell Applications Inc.
- Cellink
- Cellspring
- Corning Life Sciences
- Cyprotex Plc
- Cytoo Sa
- EMD Millipore
- Emulate Inc.
- Epithelix Sarl
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Plasticell Ltd.
- Stratatech Corp.
- Synvivo Inc.
- Tap Biosystems
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Zen-Bio Inc.
- (30+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
4: Tissue and Cell Culture Systems Landscape
5: Research Landscape and Products Used in Three-dimensional Cell Culture
6: Three-dimensional Technologies and Basic Products
7: Three-dimensional Models for Cancer
8: Landscape for Toxicology and Drug Safety Testing
9: 3D Culture Role in Stem Cells
10: Three-dimensional Next-Generation Outloo
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x74hjd/3d_cell_cultures
