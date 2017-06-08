3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Cell Cultures: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of 3D cell culture that have been used, as well as the major applications being developed by industry, academic researchers and their commercialization offices, and government agencies.

It analyzes current market status, examines future market drivers and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technology developments, including the latest trends, are discussed. Other influential factors such as screening strategies for pharmaceuticals have also been included.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for 3D cell cultures.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Information on 3D technologies, with a focus on representative platforms, including cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, and other platforms.

Value-chain analysis at the following levels: key innovation or founding intellectual property, prototyping, beta testing, and research collaborations or relationship building.

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Relevant patent analysis, including recent activity and a list of key patents.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies

Alpco

Applikon Biotechnology

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Biogelx Ltd.

Bioinspired Solutions

Biotime Inc.

Biovision Inc.

Cell Applications Inc.

Cellink

Cellspring

Corning Life Sciences

Cyprotex Plc

Cytoo Sa

EMD Millipore

Emulate Inc.

Epithelix Sarl

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Plasticell Ltd.

Stratatech Corp.

Synvivo Inc.

Tap Biosystems

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zen-Bio Inc.

(30+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Market and Technology Background



4: Tissue and Cell Culture Systems Landscape



5: Research Landscape and Products Used in Three-dimensional Cell Culture



6: Three-dimensional Technologies and Basic Products



7: Three-dimensional Models for Cancer



8: Landscape for Toxicology and Drug Safety Testing



9: 3D Culture Role in Stem Cells

10: Three-dimensional Next-Generation Outloo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x74hjd/3d_cell_cultures

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716