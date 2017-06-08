EchoStar XXI Satellite Successfully Launched

New Generation Mobile Satellite Will Power Advanced Services Across Europe

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), and an EU-wide licensee for an integrated mobile satellite services (MSS) network with a complementary ground component, today announced that the EchoStar XXI mobile satellite was successfully launched on June 8, 2017, at 09:45 local time by an ILS Proton Breeze M launch vehicle from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

A state-of-the-art S-band MSS satellite with Ka-band feeder links, EchoStar XXI, owned and operated by EchoStar, was built by Space Systems Loral (SSL) and will be located at the 10.25 degrees East geostationary orbital position. Through an agreement with EchoStar, EchoStar Mobile will utilize a portion of the EchoStar XXI payload to provide MSS capacity throughout Europe, including the European Union.

"We are especially pleased at the successful launch of EchoStar XXI and the opportunity it will afford for EchoStar Mobile to provision its advanced network for voice and data services in Europe after what can only be described as a challenging year for the EchoStar launch manifest," said Anders Johnson, executive director of EchoStar Mobile and president of EchoStar Satellite Services L.L.C.

EchoStar XXI incorporates EchoStar Mobile's satellite-based platform, designed and developed by EchoStar subsidiary Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), which leverages the ETSI GMR-1 3G air interface standard to enable wireless mobile devices to communicate over the satellite.

Bentley Walker, announced as the first European-wide distributor for EchoStar Mobile's new satellite-based network, will distribute equipment and provide service via EchoStar XXI when it enters commercial service in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Hughes designed and manufactured portable data terminal (PDT) will serve as an MSS hotspot supporting advanced IP services and providing 3G/4G-compatible voice and data services.

"We are particularly happy to celebrate a successful launch and eager to begin providing service later this year," said Anthony Walker, CEO of Bentley Walker. "Alongside EchoStar Mobile, we will provide increased connectivity for businesses, government and consumers throughout Europe, helping to meet the demand for a completely separate and diverse pan-European communications network infrastructure."

About EchoStar Mobile Limited

EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile Limited provides access to a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers. For more information, visitechostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

