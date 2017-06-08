Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - At the request of IIROC, Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSXV: VONE) (FSE: 9VR1) (the "Company") wishes to advise that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Vanadium One Energy:

Vanadium One Energy is a mineral exploration company located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our mandate is to acquire near-term production exploration mining projects and existing producers which focus specifically on "Energy Minerals" used in the rapidly growing Electro-Voltaic and Battery Storage Technology sector. Vanadium One Energy Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

W. John Priestner

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@vanadiumone.com

