According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global mouth ulcer market is expected to reach USD 1,741.63 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%.

This research report titled 'Global Mouth Ulcer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global mouth ulcer market is mainly driven by drugs used for treatment and preventive products such as mouthwashes (rinse) and sprays products. The awareness of better oral hygiene will increase, leading to higher consumption of oral care products during the forecast period. This will create opportunities for the emerging markets of APAC such as India and China, which are attracting manufacturers and suppliers to set up their businesses. Vendors will strengthen their distribution networks, the point of sales, and product penetration to make these products available to the buyers.

Technavio's research analysts categorize the global mouth ulcer market into the following segments by drug type. They are:

Corticosteroid and analgesic drugs

Antibacterial drugs

Antihistamine drugs

Others

The top three drug type segments for the global mouth ulcer market are discussed below:

Corticosteroid and analgesic drugs

Corticosteroids are generally used for the treatment of any inflammation, redness, allergic reaction, and itching in the body. They reduce the redness and pain caused due to various types of ulcers.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst from Technavio, "Corticosteroid and analgesic drugs are preferred by medical practitioners and have a high demand in the market due to their chemical properties and importance in the first line of treatment. These drugs are priced in the premium range, generating high revenue for manufacturers and suppliers, due to the high demand and the use of specialty chemicals."

Antibacterial drugs

Antibacterial drugs, generally known as antibiotics, are the most commonly used products for health disorders. These drugs are preferred as the second line of treatment for mouth ulcers. Antibacterial drugs are used for the treatment of minor aphthous ulcers and major aphthous ulcers.

"Antibacterial drugs are used in the case of stomatitis and inflammation of the mucous lining of any soft tissue such as cheeks, gums, tongue, lips, and palate. Stomatitis is caused due to several reasons such as poor oral hygiene, burns from hot foods and drinks, and side effects from other medications," says Amber.

Antihistamine drugs

Histamine is a chemical released by the immune system during any allergic reaction. Antihistamine drugs are used in various formulations to block the allergic reaction. The preferred form for the use of antihistamines is oral tablets. These drugs are available both in OTC form and as prescribed medicines.

The supply and availability of antihistamine drugs are limited. They are predominantly used as a second line of treatment for mouth ulcers. The lower product penetration and limited availability of the products through the online platform is a challenge for the market growth for this segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BLISTEX

Church Dwight

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

