PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) continues to post a steep loss in afternoon trading on Thursday, slumping by 7 percent. Earlier in the session, Urban Outfitters hit an eight-year intraday low.



The decline by shares of Urban Outfitters comes after the company said its second quarter comparable store sales are falling more than anticipated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX