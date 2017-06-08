OAT Chosen to Participate in a SURF Pilot Program to Build Digital Learning Environments of the Future

CAPELLEN, Luxembourg, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Assessment Technologies S. A. (OAT), the leading full-service provider of open source assessment solutions for education and career advancement, today announced that its TAO platform has been chosen as an assessment solution in the SURF pilot to establish a Dutch Next Generation Digital Learning Environment (NGDLE) for higher education.

SURF is the collaborative Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) organization for Dutch education and research. It offers students, lecturers, and scientists in the Netherlands access to the best possible internet and ICT facilities. This is why SURF facilitates the technical frameworks that educational institutions need in order to build digital learning environments of the future: modular, flexible, and personalized. These environments require tools and applications that are easy to integrate and that work well with each other, giving educational institutions the maximum freedom to select components that best suit their needs.

OAT, joined by Cito, is one of nine EdTech companies that SURF chose to participate in the pilot, starting this month. During the pilot, these companies will link their products in the SURF demo environment, verify standards and data exchange between applications, and create a modular digital learning environment.

In September, SURF will host Challenge Day: Building on the Digital Learning Environment, where these companies will present the results of the pilot to educational institutions, demonstrate how their products contribute to flexible digital learning, and how these modular components all work together within the SURF environment.

"We are excited about the opportunity to participate in the SURF pilot," said Mark Molenaar, Chief Technology Officer of OAT. "Our Open Source assessment platform, TAO, is a natural fit for Digital Learning Environments of the future, which will require tools and applications to work well together and minimize or even remove proprietary constraints. Open learning environments don't just enable flexible and personalized learning - they foster innovation and collaboration. The SURF pilot program will no doubt spark lots of discussions and exchange of ideas to help advance the digital learning industry. We are honored to be part of it."

