Technavio analysts forecast the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in Chinato grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in Chinafor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onproduct (dental systems and equipment, dental radiology equipment, and dental lasers), and end-user (hospitals and dental clinics).

The rise in disposable income has made more people opt for cosmetic dentistry in China. This will increase demand for new products and technologies, which, in turn, leads to a rise in several dental procedures in the market. People have begun to accept the dental treatments such as restoration with implants and crowns as safe and most effective tooth replacement treatments. The individual's acceptance rate for dental care positively is influenced by the marketing strategies and educational programs from the dental practitioners. The performance of the dominant vendors will affect the growth of the market in China during the forecast period.

Technaviohealthcare and life sciences research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market in china:

Increase in incidence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases

Technological advances in dental care

Increased demand for oral care

Increase in incidence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases

Periodontal disease such as bleeding in gums is prevalent among the adult and pediatric population. Dental caries is common and result in chewing difficulties, pain, and decrease their overall quality of life. The prevalence of dental caries is comparatively higher in adults when compared with children shown in the epidemiological studies. China is the most populated country globally, and the rising edentulous population along with increased demand for oral healthcare is driving the market.

Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "The awareness of dental diseases and oral hygiene is limited among the people in China, which resulted in the high prevalence of periodontitis and severe tooth loss. To raise awareness about dental diseases and related treatment services, the government of China celebrates September 20 of every year as the National Love Your Teeth Day. The program will help to encourage the edentulous population to opt for dental services."

Technological advances in dental care

Technological advances in dental care like 3D imaging, dental lasers, electron microscopy, sports dentistry, and virtual reality training in laboratories have boosted the market growth. Dentists are performing and treating individuals more effectively and comfortably with the help of these technologies. The advanced ergonomic and better compliance of dental equipment has led the growth of the market drastically in the developed countries.

"There are tremendous growth opportunities in China for international players. Even domestic players in China are investing highly on R&D activities in developing advanced dental equipment, especially in dental imaging segment," says Barath.

Increased demand for oral care

The private organizations and governments are taking initiatives to create awareness about oral health as it is linked to heart disease, low birth weight, and transmission of flu; and few gum diseases are related to Alzheimer's diseases. The major concerns with the changing habits of the consumers are oral care and dental hygiene. The World Health Organization (WHO) is taking initiatives by building oral health policies to control oral health risks effectively.

China has issued National Program for Chronic Disease Control and Prevention (2012-2015) to measure chronic disease and to control and prevent it. According to this program, an oral examination is carried out and is actively promoted by the government agencies, enterprises, and institutions. Such initiatives will create awareness among the population and increase the demand for dental diagnostic and surgical equipment in China.

Top vendors:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Sinol Dental

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument

