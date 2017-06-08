South American Gold Corp.: South American Gold to Launch SmartLicensee

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / South American Gold Corp. (OTC PINK: SAGD) is proud to announce the acquisition of the rights to market and sell products utilizing SmartLicensee.

SmartLicensee is a territorial based sales program, which provides individuals the opportunity to generate income by representing company products within their protected territories. Initially, this program will center around the advertising space of the company's cannabis based user platforms and the products of ArmedCannabis. As this program grows, SAGD President, David Reeves, will continue meeting with third party organizations to add their product lines to the program, thus increasing the sales portfolio.

SmartLicensee is a tremendous platform for sales and marketing professionals who desire to create their own living through their networks and geographical territories.

With the launch of SmartLicensee, SAGD shall move forward with its internal plan of evolving the company and continuously diversifying into other related industries. We will always strive to create a baseline of value through stable markets while increasing our position in expanding markets.

The public portal of SmartLicensee will launch this month with the unveiling of www.smartlicensee.com. We will also start promoting through various marketing channels signing Licensees to the program.

David Reeves, President of SAGD, stated, "This is a great time to make this transition, we have been introduced to opportunities which could benefit the company while utilizing the talents of company personnel and contractors. If we are preforming activities and duties within our divisions for the cannabis market, it also makes sense to perform the same activities for other markets."

Corporate Website: www.sagdcorp.co

Media contact: info@sagdcorp.co

General contact: info@sagdcorp.co

About SAGD:

South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "looks," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release may incorporate by reference the Company's reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential projects and/or acquisitions will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Investors should consult their financial advisor before making an investment in a company.

SOURCE: South American Gold Corp.