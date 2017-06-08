Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2017-2021: Constantly Changing Consumer Demand with a Rise in Demand from Egg Packaging Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global molded fiber packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global molded fiber packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue, which is generated by sales of molded fiber packaging products. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is constantly changing consumer demand. Consumer packaging goods companies constantly change their packaging designs and labeling according to the demand of customers. These changes in package designs and labeling are key differentiating factors for the sale of products.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand from egg packaging manufacturers. Molded fiber is extensively used for egg packaging. Approximately, 33%-35% of the demand for molded fibers comes from egg packaging. The main reason being, it provides optimal protection and eliminates breakage throughout the entire supply chain, starting from storage, distribution, and transportation.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital required for the maintenance of molded fiber equipment. Equipment maintenance is of high importance in molded fiber packaging. Companies' businesses are capital-intensive, and it is necessary that these companies regularly secure more capital expenditure to maintain their equipment to increase efficiency and output. Pulp molding machines such as DKM pulp molding systems that are used to manufacture egg cartons, come installed with technological features and operating sets.



Key vendors



Huhtamaki

UFP Technologies

Moulded Fibre Product

Henry Molded Products

Other prominent vendors



Brodrene Hartmann

Cullen Packaging

EnviroPAK

Footprint

Heracles Packaging

Keiding

Hurley Packaging of Texas

The Haddy Companies

Pacific Pulp



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Market landscape



Part 05: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wfftcr/global_molded

