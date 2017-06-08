Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMarkets.com: PXFG) announced today the expansion of its brand portfolio with the addition of Bueno

Founded in 1950 in Istanbul, Turkey, Bueno is one of Europe's leading women's brands. Distributed in over 30 countries including Italy, Germany, France, Australia and Canada, Phoenix has exclusive rights to market and sell the brand in the United States.

Known for style and comfort, Bueno's luxurious supple leathers and signature color palette offer consumers attainable fashion footwear. James Riedman, Phoenix Footwear's CEO, commented, "Bueno is a natural fit with our existing brand portfolio. In addition to expanding our consumer demographic and retailer base, Bueno's European sizing business model is a logical complement to our size and width business."

With the first deliveries planned for late Holiday 2017, Phoenix will be introducing the Spring 2018 line over the upcoming months. Interested retailers can see the product at industry shows including: FN Platform, Atlanta Shoe Market, TRU Show, Northwest Market, BSTA and other regional shows.

About Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc.

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc., headquartered in Carlsbad, California, specializes in quality comfort women's and men's footwear with a design focus on fitting features. Phoenix Footwear designs, develops, markets and sells footwear in a wide range of sizes and widths under the brands Trotters® and SoftWalk®, These brands are primarily sold through department stores, leading specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues and internet retailers and are carried by approximately 829 customers in over 1,391 retail locations throughout the U.S. Phoenix Footwear has been engaged in the manufacture or importation and sale of quality footwear since 1882.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Phoenix Footwear's ability to repay its bank debt in a timely manner, future growth and performance of its individual brands, expected financial performance and condition for fiscal 2016 and/or statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believes," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "exploring," or similar expressions. Although Phoenix Footwear believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Phoenix Footwear or any other person that the objectives and plans of Phoenix Footwear will be achieved. All forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on Phoenix Footwear's current expectations and projections about future events, based on information available at the time of the release, and Phoenix Footwear expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein if there are changes in Phoenix Footwear's expectations or if any events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006225/en/

Contacts:

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc.

Greg W. Slack

Chief Financial Officer

760-602-9688