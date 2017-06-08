JERICHO, NY--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Aer Lingus, Ireland's national airline, is providing summer travelers with a unique opportunity to experience its Skytrax rated 4-Star Economy and Business Class services on summer flights to Dublin, Ireland. Guests from Boston, Hartford, New York (JFK) or Newark can travel eastbound to Dublin in Economy Class and return home from Dublin in Business Class for one low price of $1,348, including taxes and fees.

To avail of this special offer, customers must book via Aerlingus.com by July 14 (7:00 p.m. ET) and travel between July 1 and August 22, 2017.

"We're excited to provide this chance for guests to avail of our economy and business class services in one trip," said Helen Maguire, Director Consumer Sales, Aer Lingus North America. "The mix is tailored perfectly for guests on a budget. They can take advantage of a more economical fare by flying in economy class on the eastbound, overnight flight to Dublin and enjoy the full service amenities Business Class offers during their daytime return flight."

To take advantage of this limited time offer and for more information, please visit the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. We operate 63 aircraft on routes to destinations in the UK, Europe and North America and carry 12 million guests per annum. We are Ireland's only 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Our mission is to connect Ireland to the world and to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic. Our home base is Dublin Airport. Dublin Airport is the only major airport in Europe to offer U.S preclearance, which enables passengers to save time on arrival in the U.S by completing all the necessary immigration and customs checks prior to departure. Our guests can choose from over 100 routes in Europe and 11 North American destinations with more than 100 onward connections across the U.S and Canada, available with our partner airlines. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups.

