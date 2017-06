SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Online media giant Yahoo (YHOO) continues to post a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 9.1 percent. Shares of Yahoo reached their best intraday level in over sixteen years earlier in the session.



The gain by Yahoo comes after stockholders approved the previously announced proposed sale of the company's operating business to Verizon (VZ).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX