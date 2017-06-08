sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are AKRB, CHAMP, Mercator, Sabre Airline Solutions & Wipro

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The analysts forecast the global aviation cargo management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aviation cargo management systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of cargo management systems. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is initiation of e-freight program by IATA. The role of international aviation agencies like International Air Transport Association (IATA) or International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has always been significant in terms of advancing the existing practices in both passenger and cargo airlines.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of RFID technologies. In recent years, there has been considerable interest in deploying RFID technologies to support supply chain management of cargo-related activities. Such technology helps operators in establishing integrated tracking and visibility framework at cargo terminals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is evolving security threats and divergent regulations. The global aviation industry is highly susceptible to the emerging security-related threats, as well as the dissimilar rules and regulations imposed on it by statutory agencies of the different regions or countries. Owing to the terror attack at Brussels Airport, Belgium, in March 2016, many regional and international cargo carriers faced a decline in their cargo revenues.

Key vendors

  • AKRB
  • CHAMP
  • Mercator
  • Sabre Airline Solutions
  • Wipro

Other prominent vendors

  • Accenture
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Kale Logistics
  • NIIT Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by system types

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jllhc6/global_aviation


© 2017 PR Newswire