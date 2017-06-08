

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Wednesday, staying at yearly lows due to a stubborn global supply glut that may last into 2018.



With production from the U.S. and others picking up, OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia has been rendered essentially ineffective.



July WTI oil settles at $45.64/bbl, down 8 cents, or 0.2%. Prices plunged almost 5% in the previous session.



Yesterday, the Energy Information Administration said crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2, compared with expectations for an decrease of 3 million barrels.



The EIA said U.S. crude oil production will reach a record annual average of 10 million barrels a day in 2018, breaking a record from 1970.



In economic news, the European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged earlier this morning.



The ECB said interest rates are expected to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time but dropped any reference to a future rate cut.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX