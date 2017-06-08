Technavio's latest report on the global remotes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006161/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global remotes market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased design innovations and development of technologically advanced remotes by the vendors will fuel the shipments of remotes in the coming years. For instance, Logitech Harmony touch universal remotes are touch-enabled remotes that deliver an enhanced user experience. Furthermore, the application of different communication technologies (ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi) in remotes is expected to increase the shipments of remotes during the forecast period. The shipments are expected to increase due to technological advances in remotes such as voice control remotes and touch-enabled remotes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global remotes market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes

Development of low-power remotes

Introduction of voice-controlled TV remotes

Introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes

Infrared (IR) remotes dominated the market for most consumer electronic devices such as gaming consoles, smart TVs, and STBs. Market vendors are adopting different technologies in their remote controls to enable users to access a wide variety of digital content in a simpler and efficient way. Some of the major technologies that have emerged for remote controls include RF, ZigBee RF4CE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst from Technavio, "Radio frequency technology is gaining popularity when compared to other emerging technologies especially in smart TV and gaming console because of its improved features that overcome the restrictions associated with IR remotes. Popular gaming consoles such as Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox one support Bluetooth, which allows users to control applications using motion control technology

Development of low-power remotes

Remotes are wireless devices and operate with batteries as the main power source. Consumers expect the battery life of remotes to be high because the need to change the batteries frequently in remotes becomes an inconvenience. Thus, the remote manufacturers aim to integrate technologies and components that consume less power in remotes.

"Market vendors are exploring new options to reduce power consumption, which, in turn, will increase the battery life of the remotes because of innovations in the power management of semiconductors. For instance, remote controls integrated with GreenPeak Emerald GP500 communications controller can run on an inexpensive coin cell battery for more than 15 years, which is equivalent to saving 90% of the batteries used by remote controls," says Sunil.

Introduction of voice-controlled TV remotes

Voice recognition is a software that can convert and decode the human voice into speech that can be easily understood by a computer. It refers to the ability of a machine to receive, understand, and dictate the spoken commands. Voice recognition has become a very popular personal assistant app in smartphones and is now gaining traction in TV remotes as well.

In October 2016, Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick with Amazon Echo built-in the remote in the US. The remote allows the user to change the channel and control volume. In April 2017, it was launched in the UK. The Amazon Echo can also be integrated with Logitech Harmony, which enables the user to control TV through voice commands.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Receipt Printers Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Lock Market 2017-2021

Global Computer Accessories Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like embedded systemssemiconductor equipment, and displays. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006161/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com