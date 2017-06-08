VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) is encouraging investors who lost money to Bossteam E-Commerce to submit their Proof of Claim online before August 4, 2017.

On April 12, 2017, the BCSC announced that a Receiver had been appointed to administer a claims process to return funds to investors who lost money to Bossteam and its cofounders Yan Zhu (a.k.a. Rachel Zhu) and Guan Qiang Zhang. The Receiver has approximately $10 million to distribute and is accepting claims from investors and creditors until August 4, 2017.

Information on how to submit a Proof of Claim is available in both English and Chinese on the website: www.bossteamclaims.com.

For more information on the Receiver appointment, view the original press release.

To view the Chinese version of this press release please click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/SCSC0608Fr.pdf

