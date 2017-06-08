E-retail is on the rise, with an increasing number of consumers ordering products online globally. This has the side effect, however, of creating large volumes of waste. Most products purchased over the internet need to be shipped to the consumer, which requires boxes, envelopes, tape, glue, and cushioning materials.

Infiniti Research notes that it is therefore becoming important to find ways of reducing this waste, especially in countries where online shopping is particularly popular. Additionally, Infiniti Research has identified that trends like Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP) and active packaging are gaining momentum as they help in maintaining optimum air content and temperature thereby reducing supply chain wastage.

Market Developments

China has begun to push for green packaging and better recycling practices, and the State Post Bureau has launched a campaign to promote this in six universities across the country. The Bureau reports that in 2016, 31.3 billion packages were delivered. While this generated billions of dollars in revenue, it also created a massive amount of waste: less than 10% of packaging materials from deliveries are recycled.

The Chinese government has therefore created policies to encourage sustainability in the delivery industry, aiming to eliminate toxic materials in packaging and establish a complete package recycling system by 2020. These policies are currently not mandatory, and as green packaging is generally more expensive, it may be challenging to bring delivery companies on board. However, some organizations are already working to make changes. For example, the logistics branch of Alibaba Group has created a non-profit organization to promote environmentally-friendly delivery practices. These changes are opening up new opportunities for the packaging industry.

As more countries introduce initiatives to reduce waste, demand and incentives for products such as environmentally friendly packaging will increase, opening up markets to new entrants. Market intelligence is invaluable when identifying and assessing a market, as it can help determine the level of risk involved, as well as current competition, suppliers, customer preferences, and much more.

Packaging isn't the only industry finding new opportunities in green initiatives. Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important, driving companies to replace existing lighting solutions and seek out more sustainable ones. In light of this, a global company focused primarily on consumer electronics and lighting approached Infiniti for a market opportunity assessment of the lighting needs of Energy Service Companies (ESCOs). The study helped the client understand the target market and develop targeted value propositions that effectively improved the success and profitability of the ESCOs.

