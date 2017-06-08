Research and Markets - Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin & Stratasys

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global 3D printing in low cost satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 55.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Global 3D Printing in Low Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economically viable space travel. The use of new-generation and reusable launch vehicles are paving the way for another successful and cost-effective makeover of satellite systems. In recent years, a number of countries are focused on innovative, cost-effective satellite launches
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in CubeSat development and deployment. With the growing demand for nano and micro satellites, it is expected that the manufacturing base of satellites will widen to various regions of the world. Many of the developing nations have also shown a keen interest in the utilization of satellites, such as CubeSats (U-class spacecraft). These satellites use enhanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems to obtain images of Earth. EO from such nanosatellite platforms will also revolutionize the scope of EO/IR sensors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limited economies of scale. As 3D printing technologies are comparatively new, it will be quite risky to develop a satellite or its components without developing a prototype. However, the development of satellite prototypes will increase the overall cost of the manufacturing process.
Key vendors
- Airbus
- Boeing
- Lockheed Martin
- Stratasys
Other prominent vendors
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- ExOne
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market outline
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Patent analysis
Part 08: Market segmentation by satellite Part
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mqd2q/global_3d
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716