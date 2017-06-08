Research and Markets - Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin & Stratasys

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global 3D Printing in Low-Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global 3D printing in low cost satellite market to grow at a CAGR of 55.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Global 3D Printing in Low Cost Satellite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economically viable space travel. The use of new-generation and reusable launch vehicles are paving the way for another successful and cost-effective makeover of satellite systems. In recent years, a number of countries are focused on innovative, cost-effective satellite launches

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in CubeSat development and deployment. With the growing demand for nano and micro satellites, it is expected that the manufacturing base of satellites will widen to various regions of the world. Many of the developing nations have also shown a keen interest in the utilization of satellites, such as CubeSats (U-class spacecraft). These satellites use enhanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems to obtain images of Earth. EO from such nanosatellite platforms will also revolutionize the scope of EO/IR sensors.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limited economies of scale. As 3D printing technologies are comparatively new, it will be quite risky to develop a satellite or its components without developing a prototype. However, the development of satellite prototypes will increase the overall cost of the manufacturing process.



Key vendors



Airbus

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Stratasys

Other prominent vendors



Aerojet Rocketdyne

ExOne

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market outline



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Patent analysis



Part 08: Market segmentation by satellite Part



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mqd2q/global_3d





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716