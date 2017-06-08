Global Telecom Network Report 2017: Development of the Generations of Wireless Technology from 1G to 5G - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We are in the midst of a telecoms revolution. The technology has moved so fast that it is always approaching obsolescence, and never more so than now as the innovation cycles accelerate. 3G increased the demands on the systems and 4G escalated the volume of data traffic beyond anyone's expectations, changing usage patterns.

5G will drive demand even further, and will require new e xpanded capabilities. At the same time, earnings are under pressure as ARPU declines. The operators have to grow capabilities and do it more cheaply. The first solution is the HetNet, densifying the networks and providing greater capacity for data traffic, with better Quality of Service for users inside buildings.

To deliver this from the core to the Modern telecoms networks contain an ever-increasing variety of proprietary hardware. The second solution is the key enabling technology of Network Virtualisation (NV). NV can deliver network functionality via software running on industry-standard commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware. Virtual networks are decoupled from the underlying network hardware. This is already happening in production networks across the world. It is enabling 4G and making the 5G revolution possible.



The report covers six broad fields of information:



The existing and traditional infrastructure of the networks and operators, base stations and backhaul, and limitations for today's volume of data traffic and QoS.

The development of the generations of wireless technology from 1G to 5G is charted and analysed

The state of the telecoms market is quantified and forecast to 2021 for all countries.

The explosion of data traffic as data overtakes voice is drowning the networks capacity, revealing shortfalls and inflating costs in a market with declining earnings.

The future is already with us:



The HetNet solutions for increasing network capacity and quality of service are outlined.

Virtualisation is already well established in IT and industry. It is now being introduced and refined for the telecoms sector, bringing greater agility and flexibility, and reducing costs. The reports explains what network virtualisation is and reviews its current status.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Telecoms Network Technology And Deployments



2. Rising Volume Of Data Traffic



3. Technology Penetration - 1G To 5G



4. Migration To 4G In China, India And Pakistan



5. Traditional Network Architecture, Backhaul And Fronthaul



6. Virtualisation



7. Network Virtualisation



8. Centralised And Distributed Baseband



9. Mobile Market Review



10. Network Distribution Of Ground Based Towers, Rooftops, Das And Street Poles



11. Installed Base Of Macro Cell Sites



12. Expenditure On Macro Cell Sites



13. The Hetnet, Densification And Small Cells - Developments And Installed Base



14. Base Transceiver Stations (Bts) For Macro Cells And Small Cells



15. Expenditures On Small Cell Sites



16. Manufacturers Of Lattice Towers And Monopoles



17. Backhaul Vendors



18. Infrastructure Sharing



19. Energy Costs And Sources



20. The Towerco Market



20. Criteria For Market Evaluation



21. Network Glossary, Definitions And Explanations



