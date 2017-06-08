INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Avinger, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Avinger, Inc. ("Avinger" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVGR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Avinger shares pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering ("IPO") on January 30, 2015, should contact the firm.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for Avinger's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company did not have adequate sales and marketing personnel to increase sales of its lumivascular platform products and to commercialize Pantheris; that Avinger already experienced problems with the robustness of its lumivascular platform devices, including Pantheris; that physicians and hospitals were requiring more extensive and comprehensive training and education on the benefits of Avinger's products to convince them to adopt and implement its lumivascular platform products instead of competing products and procedures available in the market; that the Company would not be able to achieve a rapid ramp rate for increased sales of its lumivascular platform; and that as a result of the above, Avinger was experiencing lower sales and revenues. When this information was released, the Company's shares fell in value, causing investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding the rights of shareholders.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

