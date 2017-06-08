EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Neurotrope, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Neurotrope, Inc. ("Neurotrope" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRP) for possible violations of federal securities laws between January 7, 2016 and April 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Neurotrope issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning the efficacy of its lead product candidate, Bryostatin-1. On May 1, 2017, Neurotrope issued a press release announcing "positive top-line results" of the pivotal Phase 2b trials of Bryostatin-1, noting "improvement in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease." The underlying trial data contradicted these representations, as the top-line data relating to the 20-microgram dose of Bryostatin-1 failed to produce results that were statistically significant. Also, Neurotrope failed to disclose statements regarding the efficacy of the 40-microgram dose with regard to its primary and secondary endpoints. Upon release of this news, Neurotrope's shares fell in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

