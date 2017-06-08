Technavio analysts forecast the global smart lock marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 80% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006183/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart lock market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global smart lock marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onend-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Smart locks are controlled using a phone, wireless key fob, or even remotely over the Internet. They form a key component of the larger concept of smart homes, which has been witnessing a rising demand over the last couple of years. The key characteristic of smart locks is the use of digital keys to unlock doors and systems. Digital keys are stored on cloud servers along with the name of the owner, security code, and address. The new category of smart locks is integrated with technologies like Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and NFC, which enable consumers to avail low-cost connections and access control.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global smart lock market:

Benefits of smart locks over traditional locks

High penetration of smartphones

Growth in digitalization

Benefits of smart locks over traditional locks

Smart locks are more convenient than traditional locks. The users do not have to carry the keys as smart locks are paired with smartphones or smartwatches. The automatic locking and opening system are activated through smartphones or smartwatches. The major advantage of smart locks is the implementation of security standards. These locks can provide exclusive access only to authorized people. The tampering of these locks is also difficult, which is possible with keys or latches. Doors equipped with smart locks are not vulnerable to break-ins.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "Smart lock allows the user to record the in and out time along with the dates. The smart lock memory is helpful, especially for work environments, as the user has total access control to a specific area

High penetration of smartphones

The growing penetration of smartphones will have a major impact on the adoption of smart locks as they play an important part in smart lock systems and they work as a key. The global smartphone market will experience a significant growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the Internet use, with most consumers being online throughout the day.

"Internet-enabled smartphones can be used for multiple purposes like accessing social networking apps, reading the news, surfing the web, and checking mail. Smartphones and tablets play a crucial role in the growth of IoT devices," adds Sunil.

Growth in digitalization

The growing digitalization is driving the demand for smart locks. Business enterprises and individual customers are going digital, reducing the use of keys. Digitalization enables customers to transfer key codes from any location to a person at another location to unlock a door or system using mobile computing devices such as smartphones.

The significant growth of digitalization across the globe, along with the high penetration of devices such as smartphones, is driving the global smart lock market. The increasing inclination toward digitalization has resulted in the declining cost of cloud infrastructure and mobile broadband. This enables users to control and monitor smart locks using computing devices remotely.

Top vendors:

August Home

Candy House

Kwikset

Goji

Lockitron

OKIDOKEYS

HAVEN

Poly-Control

KISI

Schlage

Unikey Technologies

Yale

Browse Related Reports:

Global Receipt Printers Market 2017-2021

Global Computer Accessories Market 2017-2021

Global Dosimetry Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like embedded systemssemiconductor equipment and displays. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006183/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com