Global Smart Weapons Market 2017-2021 - Defense Ministries are Focusing on the Adoption of Precision-Guided Weapons - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Weapons Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Smart Weapons market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smart Weapons Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is development of precision-guided weapons. Defense ministries are focusing on the adoption of precision-guided weapons for a wide range of platforms including airborne, naval, and ground forces. These weapon systems provide tactical options such as enhancing accuracy and inflicting enemy-concentrated damage. In recent years, there have been significant developments and investments made for such weapons that would enhance and strengthen the caliber of the armed forces



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of advanced weapon systems. As a result of the widening scope and number of armed missions for the military forces, defense authorities are focused on the development of weapon systems that can be efficiently operated, irrespective of the external conditions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues associated with smart weapons. Although smart weapons offer several benefits, there carry the risk of technical malfunctions owing to multiple reasons. Sensors and fingerprint readers work most effectively in the absence of sweat, dirt, or blood. However, in a real combat situation, there is immense confusion and chaos, and the chances of a technical breakdown are manifold.

Key vendors



General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Orbital ATK

Raytheon

Other prominent vendors



Boeing

L3 Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Systems

Thales Group



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by platform



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8l2vrk/global_smart

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716