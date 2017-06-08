BizVibe announced today that their B2B networking platform has expanded to the packaging industry. This is the sixth focus industry of the networking platform, in addition to textiles, food and beverage, healthcare and fitness, electricals and lighting, and automobiles.

The global packaging industry is experiencing steady growth, with a CAGR of 5.6% expected over the next three years. Rising rates of urbanization and an increase in the number of single-person households worldwide are leading to an increase in demand for food packaging as consumers in these demographics tend to prefer functional, prepackaged, and convenient food products. Due to this shift, BizVibe has committed to creating a continuously improving platform for packaging industry professionals.

BizVibe is currently home to over 18,000 companies in the packaging industry worldwide and is connecting like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. BizVibe is also home to more than 200,000 food and beverage companies, 150,000 textile companies, and over 7 million companies overall

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them to connect, engage, and make business deals. The BizVibe network now features millions of business profiles across 700+ industries in addition to the automobile industry.

Key Features of BizVibe

Search: Find businesses by name, category, ranking, and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities and pin your favourite businesses in one place

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free

Download: Company profiles, product catalogs, contact details, and more

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

Add your company to the BizVibe network and get matched with like-minded businesses.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to millions of company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us.

