TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront") (TSX VENTURE: NOT) today announced that John Pollesel, Senior Vice President, Mining at Finning Canada has been appointed to the company's Board of directors.

Mr. Pollesel has over 25 years of mining, operations and finance experience. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Director of Base Metals Operations for Vale's North Atlantic Operations, with responsibility for Sudbury, Voisey's Bay and Manitoba operations along with other mining and metallurgical assets. Prior to that, he was Vice President and General Manager for Vale's Ontario Operations. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Compania Minera Antamina in Peru, where he was responsible for executive management at one of the world's largest copper/zinc mining and milling operations. Mr. Pollesel holds an MBA from Laurentian University and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant and a Fellow of CPA Ontario and the Society of Management Accountants of Ontario.

Noront Chairman Paul Parisotto welcomes Mr. Pollesel to the board of directors and extends his thanks and appreciation to outgoing board member Darren Blasutti. Mr. Blasutti served as a director for nine years and was instrumental in shaping the current operational team, asset mix and corporate strategy.

The Noront Board of Directors has granted Mr. Pollesel and current board member Mr. Bo Liu options to acquire an aggregate of 300,000 Noront common shares with an exercise price of $0.35 per common share, the closing market price on the date of the grant, June 7, 2017, exercisable for a period of 5 years. The options were granted pursuant to the Noront stock option plan and are subject to all applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Mr. Liu was previously appointed to the Board of Directors on April 5, 2017.



About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle's Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:

Janice Mandel

janice.mandel@signaleadership.com

647-300-3853