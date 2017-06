SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent upward move, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday. Nvidia is currently up by 6.8 percent, climbing to a new record intraday high.



The continued advance by Nvidia comes after UBS raised its price target on the graphics chipmaker's stock to $168 from $148.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX