Global Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the global diamond materials for semiconductor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diamond materials for semiconductor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market share of the diamond materials with which the revenue is calculated. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing number of IoT devices. According to networking equivalent, Metcalfe's Law, formulated by Robert Metcalfe, the value of a telecommunications network is proportional to the square of the number of devices connected to it. The installed base of cross-industry IoT devices, such as air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, connected light bulbs, mobile computing devices reached 1.01 billion in 2016. Thus, IoT is driving the demand for connected devices, which have significantly increased bandwidth requirements.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing implementation of next-generation telecommunication network. With the emergence of new mobile telecommunication standards, such as 4G and 5G, consumers are opting for higher bandwidth applications and services. This is leading to the development of 4G and 5G compatible computing devices.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high production cost of synthetic diamonds. The use of diamond materials for semiconductor applications is still in the R&D phase. The high cost of equipment required for the development of synthetic diamonds together with the lack of applications is restricting new players to enter the market. The growing large amounts of CVD diamonds require multiple reactors that incur a huge cost for the vendors.

The diamond material providers do not have large fabrication facilities to produce synthetic diamonds. All these factors make the cost of the diamond materials very high compared with the other semiconductor materials such as Si, SiC, GaAs, and GaN. The high cost of diamond wafers is restricting the semiconductor manufacturers to use diamond materials for the development of power semiconductor devices.



Key vendors



AKHAN Semiconductor

Advanced Diamond Technologies

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Sumitomo Electric

Other prominent vendors



Diamond Materials

Evince Technology

Microwave Enterprises

NeoCoat

Scio Diamond Technology



