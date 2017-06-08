TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - 5050 Central Ltd. ("the Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN), is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a multi-year agreement with the Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group (OSEG).

OSEG owns and operates the Ottawa REDBLACKS of the Canadian Football League, the Ottawa Fury of the United Soccer league and the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League. OSEG will operate 50/50 raffles using 5050 Central's digital platform at all OSEG sports property home games and special events, including the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place Stadium.

"We are very excited to be partnering with OSEG and their sports properties," said Scott Secord, President & CEO of Gaming Nation. "We look forward to assisting them with their community and charitable initiatives through our platform."

ABOUT GAMING NATION INC.:

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, a digital real-time raffle system, BD Sport Group, providing in-stadium betting in the UK football market, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.

ABOUT 5050 CENTRAL LTD.:

5050 Central Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaming Nation Inc., is a digital raffle software system that drives consumer participation in raffle events while providing accountability to the raffle process. The 5050 Central system digitally captures every transaction while providing updated real-time raffle information to display devices located throughout the venue. Tickets are sold to fans through tablet kiosks and mobile hand-held devices, creating an effortless data collection system providing faster sales transaction, longer selling periods, accountability and substantial increases in average raffle proceeds. 5050 Central boasts some of sports' most iconic brands as clients, with partners across the sports landscape including MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, NLL, CFL & EFL as well as several NASCAR events, PGA tournaments and NCAA institutions.

