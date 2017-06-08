sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,737 Euro		-0,008
-0,29 %
WKN: 905313 ISIN: US09066L1052 Ticker-Symbol: BT3 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTIME INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,801
2,843
22:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTIME INC
BIOTIME INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOTIME INC2,737-0,29 %