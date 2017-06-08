Schedules Conference Call for 4:30pm ET on June 14, 2017

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases, today announced that it will report the top line data from the Company's Renevia European pivotal trial, before the US market open on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results. The Company's management team will be joined by Dr. Ramom Llull, the primary investigator of the Renevia pivotal trial.

The conference call dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 1-877-407-0784. For international participants outside the U.S./Canada, the dial-in number is 1-201-689-8560. For all callers, please refer to the "BioTime, Inc. Conference Call." The live webcast can be accessed on the "Events Presentations" page of the "Investors Media" section on the company's website at http://www.biotimeinc.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven business days beginning about two hours after the conclusion of the live call, by calling toll-free from U.S./Canada: 1-844-512-2921; international callers dial 1-412-317-6671. Use the Conference ID 13664249. Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the "Events Presentations" page of the "Investors Media" section on the company's website at http://www.biotimeinc.com/.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies developed from what the company believes to be the world's premier collection of pluripotent cell assets. The foundation of BioTime's core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. Pluripotent cells have potential application in many areas of medicine with large unmet patient needs, including various age-related degenerative diseases and degenerative conditions for which there presently are no cures. Unlike pharmaceuticals that require a molecular target, therapeutic strategies based on the use of pluripotent cells are generally aimed at regenerating or replacing affected cells and tissues, and therefore may have broader applicability than pharmaceutical products. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation, which BioTime founded and which, until recently, were majority-owned consolidated subsidiaries of BioTime.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE MKT and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Company's email alert list: http://news.biotimeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006307/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

EVC Group, Inc.

Michael Polyviou, 646-445-4800

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

Doug Sherk, 646-445-4800

dsherk@evcgroup.com

or

Media Contact:

JQA Partners, Inc.

Jules Abraham, 917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com