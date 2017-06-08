The board of directors in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) ("Oasmia" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed with the holders of convertibles in Oasmia's convertible loan programme 2016:2 to replace the convertible loans with new debt.



Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-06-08 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The convertibles in the convertible programme 2016:2 fall due on 9 June 2017. Oasmia enters into new debt, in the form of non-negotiable promissory notes, with holders in the convertible programme 2016:2. The total amount for the new debt corresponds to the previous convertibles' nominal amount, i.e. SEK 42 million. The term for the new debt is up to one (1) year, however, the debt can be pre-paid by Oasmia before they fall due. Interest on the new debt accrue from 9 June 2017 at an interest rate of 8.5% annually, and therefore, corresponds to the interest rate for the convertibles. Accrued, but unpaid interest, under the convertibles will be settled in cash on 9 June 2017. In connection herewith, the convertibles in convertible programme 2016:2, will be deregistered from Euroclear and the Swedish Companies Registration Office.



The purpose with the replacement of the convertible loans through the entering into of new debt, is to afford the Company financial flexibility.



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB



