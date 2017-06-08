Technavio market research analysts forecast the global photomask marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006256/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global photomask market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global photomask marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists photomasking equipment and photomask inspection equipment as the two major segments based on equipment, of which the photomasking equipment segment accounted for close to 84% of the market share in 2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global solar photomask market:

Increasing demand for high chip density

Growth of global FPD market

Increasing demand for SoC technology

Increasing demand for high chip density

The density of the chips refers to the number of transistors built into a single chip. A high-density chip has many transistors that will enable it to perform at higher functionality, whereas a low-density chip has a few transistors and many chips are required to increase the functionality. The increasing need and demand for SoC are increasing the need for high chip density. Keeping pace with the increased level of integration, engineers and designers are continuously developing new techniques to manage more circuitry within the same area on a chip without compromising on the cost aspect.

This has accelerated investments in new technologies to manufacture photomasks for 28nm and 20nm wafer fabrication. IDMs and foundries would benefit by developing their wafer-manufacturing process, and they are also considered as the key customers to the photomask vendors.

Growth of global FPD market

An increased usage of flat panel display (FPD) in electronic devices, such as cell phones, TVs, notebooks, PCs, and other public display systems, has accelerated the demand for FPD masks. The FPD mask has a crucial role in the manufacturing of FPD panel displays as it forms the master plates for such displays. The growing demand for large-screen electronic devices has fueled the demand for large-sized photomasks. In addition, the high price of the 8/10 masks generation has encouraged vendors to capitalize on the growing demand for large-size photomasks and capture the market share. Hence, the growth in FPD market is expected to fuel the demand for photomask segment as well.

"With the growing popularity of small display screens in wearables and other small display devices, there is a significant rise in the use and demand for photomask inspection equipment," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch.

Increasing demand for SoC technology

System-on-chip (SoC) is an IC that assimilates the complex components of a computer or other electronic devices in a single chip, known as the microchip. A SoC is embedded in complex devices and acts as their central processors. SoC applications range from smart electronic devices such as wireless communication equipment, smartphones, automotive electronics, and smart gadgets. Vendors in the market concentrate on the development of consumer electronics mainly due to the large target audience where they can achieve high volume sales and realize the cost spent on R&D.

"The increased application of SoC in electronic devices increases the need for specialized photomasking equipment and raises the demand for photomask inspection equipment," says Chetan

Browse Related Reports:

Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market 2017-2021

Global Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Market 2017-2021

Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Semiconductor Devices Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displayssensors, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006256/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com