LONDON, June 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The 64th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has today announced the full content programme, taking place from 17-24 June 2017. The role of creativity in the economy, society and culture is a major theme at this year's Festival -- reinforcing the Cannes Lions campaign for creativity as a positive force for business, for change and for good in the world.Revered speakers from all walks of life will explore creativity as a driver for good. Legendary civil rights activist, political figure and social entrepreneur Reverend Jesse Jackson is discussing the need for brands to advance towards a more inclusive society and the role the industry can play; and acclaimed actor and activist Sir Ian McKellen, alongside The Brooklyn Brothers, talks about building a better future and creative fulfilment.The unveiling of new landmark research by McKinsey & Company opens the Festival. Drawing on 16 years of Cannes Lions data, the analysis provides evidence that creativity drives business value and growth. The analysis will ground the discussion around creativity, innovation and its connection to business performance and the full findings will be announced live on stage.This year's Cannes Debate, hosted by WPP founder and CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, focuses on the intersecting worlds of sport, cinema and marketing communications. Sir Martin Sorrell shares the stage with Ron Howard, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Robert Kraft, Founder, Chairman, CEO, The Kraft Group.Names from diverse corners of the industry will discuss creativity as a tool for change. Nobel Peace Prize winner and President of the Republic of Columbia, Juan Manuel Santos, joins Weber Shandwick's Chairman Jack Leslie to explore lessons learned from the Colombian civil war and resultant peace treaty, and how to tackle the world's toughest brief -- peace making; while iconic Oscar-winning star Dame Helen Mirren joins L'Oreal to deliberate redefining diversity. And Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, will join Maurice Levy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Publicis Groupe to ask whether "creativity can change the world?"Creative mobile work that connects people and builds communities is the theme of a Facebook session with Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook; Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Airbnb; and Colleen DeCourcy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Wieden & Kennedy. Further speakers sharing insights with the Cannes Lions community include: model Karlie Kloss and Hearst; writer and actress Lena Waithe; and photographer Mario Testino hosted by Edelman.Three specialist events - Lions Health (17-18 June), Lions Innovation (19-20 June) and Lions Entertainment (21-22 June) - are also packed with freshly announced names:Lions Innovation, where tech, data and creativity collide, introduces burlesque dancer, model and entrepreneur Dita Von Teese who will be the star of a data intervention live on stage; Halle Berry discusses how emerging media platforms and technology can connect global audiences to personalised interactions and experiences; and Tommy Hilfiger's Chief Brand Officer, Avery Baker, is opening the event, sharing best practices on driving a culture of innovation into brands through talent and tech partnerships.Lions Entertainment, exploring the future of entertainment and the role of brands, sees global music, film, TV, gaming and sports talent in the line-up: A$AP Rocky, alongside Viacom; Run the Jewels, presented by Pulse Films; and Steven Gerrard talks with Casey Wasserman about broadening sports off the pitch. Further entertainment heavyweights in the programme include: Ellie Goulding, Russell Simmons, AB InBev, Nick Jonas, Ryan Tedder and Gabourey Sidibe. And Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari talk about the power of scripted entertainment alongside Paramount.Lions Health introduces Jason DeLand, Founding Partner and Joint Global CEO of Anomaly, who will explore the anthropology of cannabis and how our relationship with the herb is set to evolve; while award-winning photographer Platon, alongside Elliot Langerman, NYC Chief Creative Commercialization Officer for Klick Inc, will explore how through photography, Platon brings out human truths and real personalities and considers how to use these tactics in a world where leaders increasingly depend on authenticity. And in a session lead by Pfizer, corporate affairs and reputation communications senior leaders, Dana Gandsman and Ed Harnaga, will demonstrate how they have used creativity to redefine what the company stands for and change Pfizer's reputation for the better.Jose Papa, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, said "The Cannes Lions community deserves the very best content and I'm delighted to announce our eight-day programme that's full of thought-provoking, entertaining and game-changing speaker sessions. More than 600 speakers come from around the world to tell stories of how creativity can be a force for business, change and good in the world. It's a privilege to welcome them to the Festival. I know this year's audiences are in for something truly special."Further Festival highlights include: China Day, a one-day programme of talks dedicated to Chinese innovation and creativity, takes place on Tuesday 20th June in the Palais Forum. Speakers include: SY Lau, Tencent's Senior Executive Vice President, Chairman of Tencent Advertising and Chairman of Group Marketing and Global Branding, discussing the future of marketing and tech in China; Papi Jiang, No.1 online celebrity and vlogger with one of China's largest fan bases; pioneering pianist and cultural icon Lang Lang, alongside Universal Music Group, talk about Creative Inspiration from China; and Dr. Charles Zhang, founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of sohu.com discusses transforming online media and entertainment in a big data era.The new Cannes Lions podcast series - hosted by The New School's Open Campus, and produced in partnership with Somethin' Else -- features academics, industry experts and visionary creative spirits unpacking the questions that make creative minds tick. 