OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Canada's leading airline union representing 11,500 flight attendants with several airlines, has been in discussions with interested WestJet cabin crew members looking for union representation.

"We are happy to have the opportunity to unionize WestJet flight attendants," said CUPE National President, Mark Hancock. "WestJet flight attendants deserve the best union representation, just like CUPE flight attendants in Canada, and we will be happy to sign them up as members of Canada's largest union."

Following the unionization of WestJet pilots, many WestJet cabin crew members are now looking to CUPE to represent them. As a growing national airline in Canada, WestJet cabin crew members deserve the support of a national union and the resources and expertise it can provide to amplify their voice at work.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees is Canada's largest union, with over 643,000 members across the country. CUPE represents workers in airlines, health care, emergency services, education, early learning and child care, municipalities, social services, libraries, transportation, and more. We have more than 70 offices across the country, in every province.

