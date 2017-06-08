Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021: Increasing Demand for Vegan Diet Along with Media Buzz and Celebrity Endorsements Promoting Veganism - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Plant Protein Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global plant protein market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant protein market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of plant protein in different product forms: soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in strategic alliances and partnerships. Vendors collaborate with raw material suppliers to facilitate uninterrupted supply. They also partner with distributors and food and beverage companies to ensure a steady market for plant proteins. New product launches as well as new investments in plants for production of protein and expansions have also been providing manufacturers growth opportunities in the market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is demand for high protein content products. Plant proteins such as pea protein have 85% of protein content, which is higher than other vegetable proteins. With protein levels similar to that of animal sources, it adequately meets the nutritional needs of the vegetarian and vegan populations. Pea protein and all other plant proteins such as wheat have complementary amino acid profiles, and when combined, offer improved nutritional benefits.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat associated with contamination during processing. During the processing of plant proteins such as yellow peas into proteins, there is a high risk of contamination by chemical solvents and other ingredients. Improper handling during any stage of processing can lead to food contamination, which, in turn, will affect the safety and quality of products. This can result in end-products being discarded or recalled, which could affect a company's operation and sales.



Key vendors



Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Other prominent vendors



A&B Ingredients

Agridient

Amway

Axiom Foods

Cosucra

Farbest Brands

Glanbia

GLICO NUTRITION

Growing Naturals

Norben Company

NOW Foods

Roquette

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

The Scoular Company

Yantai Shuangta Food

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



