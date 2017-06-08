Global Market for Ozone Generation Technology (OGT) - Population Growth Boosting Need for OGT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ozone Generation: Technologies, Markets and Players" report to their offering.
The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes OGT categories for water applications, air and gas treatment, and medicine on a global basis. Market segments for water applications include potable water (e.g., municipal, bottled, residential), wastewater (e.g., industrial, municipal), and process water and other water (e.g., pool and spa, aquaculture, remaining applications). The air and gas treatment category includes semiconductor manufacture and other air and gas treatment segments.
OGT market data are provided in dollar value for 2015 and 2016, with projections given through 2021. Data breakdowns are provided for the previously listed market categories and segments. Regional data is presented for seven global regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Australia and Oceania, as well as for the 10 countries most involved in the OGT market. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Growth Factors:
- Population Growth Boosting Need for OGT
- Population Shifts Guiding OGT Market
- Increasing Global Water Consumption Raising OGT demand
- Freshwater Depletion and the Need for Water Purification
- Water Scarcity and Stress Increasing Water Purification Needs
- Climate Change, Extreme Weather Events and OGT
- Mass Migrations Weighing Heavily on Water Supplies
- War Increases Need for OGT
- Pollution Making Water More Precious
- Air Pollution is Expanding Interest in Air Purification
- Ozone Generation Technologies and Global Wealth
- Increasing Levels of Industrialization
- OGT Use in Natural Disaster Response Incidents
- OGTs and Healthy Work Environments
- OGT Used to Decrease Harsh Chemical Use
- Bottled Water Market Growth and OGT
- Economic Benefits of Ozone Use
- Past Inconsistencies in OGT Have Hampered Growth
- Competing Technologies: Ozone Not Alone
- Abundant OGT Applications Effect on Market Health
- Availability of Trained Staff
- Successfully Completed Projects Support OGT Market Growth
- Ozone Therapy to Combat Illness
- Media Safety Concerns over Ozone
- Ozone Safety Measures
- New Technologies Combating High Costs Associated with OGT
- OGT and Food Security and Safety Issues
- Semiconductor Industry's Volatility and Its Effects on the OGT Market
- OGT and Endocrine Disrupting Compounds
- Water Contamination Incidents and OGT
- Water Recycling and Reuse Market Spurring Growth of the OGT Market
- Stricter Water Regulations and Their Effect on the OGT Market
- Regulatory Lags and Their effect on the OGT Market
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
4: Market Growth Factors
5: Ozone Technology Markets: Methods and Applications
6: Regional Ozone Technology Markets
7: Patents and Technologies
8: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6b6jc/ozone_generation
