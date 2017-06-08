Global Market for Ozone Generation Technology (OGT) - Population Growth Boosting Need for OGT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes OGT categories for water applications, air and gas treatment, and medicine on a global basis. Market segments for water applications include potable water (e.g., municipal, bottled, residential), wastewater (e.g., industrial, municipal), and process water and other water (e.g., pool and spa, aquaculture, remaining applications). The air and gas treatment category includes semiconductor manufacture and other air and gas treatment segments.

OGT market data are provided in dollar value for 2015 and 2016, with projections given through 2021. Data breakdowns are provided for the previously listed market categories and segments. Regional data is presented for seven global regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Australia and Oceania, as well as for the 10 countries most involved in the OGT market. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Growth Factors:



Population Growth Boosting Need for OGT

Population Shifts Guiding OGT Market

Increasing Global Water Consumption Raising OGT demand

Freshwater Depletion and the Need for Water Purification

Water Scarcity and Stress Increasing Water Purification Needs

Climate Change, Extreme Weather Events and OGT

Mass Migrations Weighing Heavily on Water Supplies

War Increases Need for OGT

Pollution Making Water More Precious

Air Pollution is Expanding Interest in Air Purification

Ozone Generation Technologies and Global Wealth

Increasing Levels of Industrialization

OGT Use in Natural Disaster Response Incidents



OGTs and Healthy Work Environments



OGT Used to Decrease Harsh Chemical Use



Bottled Water Market Growth and OGT



Economic Benefits of Ozone Use



Past Inconsistencies in OGT Have Hampered Growth



Competing Technologies: Ozone Not Alone



Abundant OGT Applications Effect on Market Health



Availability of Trained Staff



Successfully Completed Projects Support OGT Market Growth



Ozone Therapy to Combat Illness



Media Safety Concerns over Ozone



Ozone Safety Measures



New Technologies Combating High Costs Associated with OGT



OGT and Food Security and Safety Issues



Semiconductor Industry's Volatility and Its Effects on the OGT Market



OGT and Endocrine Disrupting Compounds



Water Contamination Incidents and OGT



Water Recycling and Reuse Market Spurring Growth of the OGT Market



Stricter Water Regulations and Their Effect on the OGT Market



Regulatory Lags and Their effect on the OGT Market

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



4: Market Growth Factors



5: Ozone Technology Markets: Methods and Applications

6: Regional Ozone Technology Markets



7: Patents and Technologies



8: Company Profiles



