Smart roads and highways are becoming more widespread as governments and other organizations look for solutions to challenges such as reducing road light electricity consumption and powering electric vehicles. As these roads become more sophisticated, they will present many possibilities for infrastructure development, as well as for companies involved with solar power, electric vehicles, and more.

In a blog titled Road to Smarter Cities: Smart Highways Coming Our Way Soon, market intelligence firm Infiniti Research examines the benefits these roads can provide.

The blog notes that smart highways "promote sustainability in urban transportation by delivering easy and innovative mobility." However, "the technologies integrated into the construction of smart highways are extremely expensive and require big investments that have rendered them a bit impractical."

Despite these challenges, Infiniti expects to see improvements in efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness in the coming years as research ramps up and innovations increase. Organizations are developing everything from temperature-sensitive paint to intelligent transportation systems (ITS), which will make driving a safer and more enjoyable activity in the future.

