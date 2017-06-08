Workday Inc.: Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Europe

Employee-First Culture Central to Workday's Success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jun 8, 2017) - Workday, Inc. (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857969&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fhomepage.html) (NYSE: WDAY (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=WDAY)), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857972&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2ffinancial-management.html) and human resources (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857975&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2fhuman-capital-management.html), today announced that it ranked #3 on Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute's list of the best workplaces in Europe. Appearing on this list for the third consecutive year, Workday currently has more than 6,900 employees globally, including more than 1,000 based across Europe.

Since day one, Workday's founders understood that a strong corporate culture would serve as the foundation for the company's success. In order to build a company that would revolutionize the enterprise software market, they needed to focus on recruiting, rewarding, and retaining the very best people. To do this meant fostering an employee-first culture where people are valued, heard, inspired, encouraged to bring their full selves to work, and most importantly committed to customer satisfaction.

"We firmly believe that our employee-first culture is the cornerstone of Workday's success in Europe," said Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer, Workday. "Employees have been our top priority since day one because everything -- from our market-leading products to our growing community of live and happy customers in the region -- is driven by their innovation, passion, and exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction."

This recognition follows other honors Workday has received as a top workplace, including ranking #18 on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857978&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2ffortune.com%2fbest-companies%2fworkday) in the U.S., and being named the #1 Best Workplace in Ireland (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857981&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-us%2fcompany%2fnewsroom%2fpress-releases%2fpress-release-details.html%3fid%3d3265685) for large companies by the GPTW Institute.

Methodology

The selection of the GPTW Europe ranking is based on a robust trust-based methodology that consists of two key elements:

Employee responses to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index® Survey, a benchmark that identifies the global standard of a great workplace.

A Work® Culture Audit©, a management questionnaire that analyzes a company's HR practices and policies.

About Workday

Workday (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857993&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fhomepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857996&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2ffinancial-management.html) and human resources (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1311918&id=11857999&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2fhuman-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

