TCS Group Holding PLC / Miscellaneous - High Priority TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Finance D.A.C. prices U.S.$300 million loan participation notes issuance 08-Jun-2017 / 23:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TCS Finance D.A.C. prices U.S.$300 million loan participation notes issuance 8 June 2017 - Tinkoff Bank today announces that TCS Finance D.A.C. has priced U.S.$ 300 million aggregate principal amount of perpetual callable loan participation notes with initial coupon rate of 9.25% per annum (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued by, but with limited recourse to, TCS Finance D.A.C. for the sole purpose of financing a subordinated loan to Tinkoff Bank. The Notes are expected to be rated B- by Fitch. The closing and settlement are expected to be completedon 15 June 2017. For further information: Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Larisa Chernysheva Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru [1] ir@tinkoff.ru [2] THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM A PART OF ANY OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. Company: TCS Group Holding PLC
2nd Floor, Sotiri Tofini 4, Agios Athanasios
4102 Limassol
Cyprus
Phone: +7 495 648-10-00
Fax: +7 495 645-59-09
E-mail: media@tinkoff.ru
Internet: https://www.tinkoff.ru
ISIN: US87238U2033

June 08, 2017 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT)