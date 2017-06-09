sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,016 Euro		-0,161
-0,94 %
WKN: 866479 ISIN: US8681681057 Ticker-Symbol: SPD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC17,016-0,94 %