Freitag, 09.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,18 Euro		-0,524
-0,85 %
WKN: A0DNX7 ISIN: KYG4412G1010 Ticker-Symbol: HOO 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.06.2017 | 00:21
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Herbalife Ltd. and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Herbalife Ltd. ("Herbalife" or the "Company") (NYSE: HLF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or by email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

On June 5, 2017, Herbalife announced that it was lowering its sales guidance, due to new Federal Trade Commission regulations that will hurt its sales more than expected. The Company's stock price fell more than 6% when this news was announced, after having increased over 50% year-to-date through Friday. News sources reported that several insiders at Herbalife sold stocks and options in the past month, and that some executives, including general counsel, left the Company.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC
Brian Lundin, Esq.
Telephone: 888-713-1033
Facsimile: 888-713-1125
brian@lundinlawpc.com
http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE