

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see May numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to climb 1.5 percent on year, up from 1.2 percent in April. Producer prices are called at 5.6 percent, down from 6.4 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 12.6 percent on year, while exports are called higher by 17.8 percent after jumping 21.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.20 billion, up from the $2.302 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Japan will provide April numbers for its tertiary industry index, plus May figures for money stock. The tertiary index is expected to add 0.5 percent on month after slipping 0.2 percent in March. The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady at 4.3 percent, with M3 called unchanged at 3.6 percent.



Australia will see April numbers for home loans; in March, loans were down 0.5 percent on month, while the value of loans added 0.9 percent and investment lending gained 0.8 percent.



Malaysia will release April numbers for industrial and manufacturing production; in March, they were up 4.6 percent on year and 5.9 percent on year, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX